Thursday 5/4/23: Stritch enrollment, Asian Heritage Dinner, Jane Kaczmarek, 'Women & Water' exhibit

Today on Lake Effect, a higher education data expert explores the closure of Cardinal Stritch University after a steep decline in enrollment. We learn about the Asian Heritage Dinner happening this weekend that will explore the influence of Asian food culture in American cuisine. Actress Jane Kaczmarek of "Malcolm in the Middle" talks about her return to the stage in Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you about an upcoming exhibit "Women and Water" that combines the love of environmentalism and art.

