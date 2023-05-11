© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 5/11/23: Shared Revenue Program, Wausau teacher controversy, Wandering Wisconsin, Bronzeville Histories project

Published May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at proposed changes to Wisconsin’s Shared Revenue Program and how it could impact Milwaukee. Then, a Wausau teacher was accused of using a racial slur with a student and kept his job. We'll hear from a community member speaking out against the decision. We help you plan a trip to see the waterfalls in Marinette County in Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, learn about actor, athlete and activist Paul Robeson’s roots in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Philip Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Mary Thao, Wausau community leader
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin; Jennifer Short, economic development & tourism director for Marinette County
  • Kitonga Alexander, lead researcher for the Milwaukee Bronzeville Histories project
Lake Effect