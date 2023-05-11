Thursday 5/11/23: Shared Revenue Program, Wausau teacher controversy, Wandering Wisconsin, Bronzeville Histories project

Today on Lake Effect, we look at proposed changes to Wisconsin’s Shared Revenue Program and how it could impact Milwaukee. Then, a Wausau teacher was accused of using a racial slur with a student and kept his job. We'll hear from a community member speaking out against the decision. We help you plan a trip to see the waterfalls in Marinette County in Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, learn about actor, athlete and activist Paul Robeson’s roots in Milwaukee.

