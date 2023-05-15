© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Monday 5/15/23: public defenders pay, 'Poverty, By America', natural area stewardship, World Premiere Wisconsin

Published May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how low pay for public defenders and district attorneys is leading to a backlog of court cases in Wisconsin. We speak with sociologist Matthew Desmond about his book "Poverty, By America" and how he thinks poverty can be abolished in the U.S. Then, a nature photographer and author talks about the balancing act of enjoying our natural areas while protecting them. Plus, we learn about World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide theater festival that aims to build relationships.

Guests:

  • Ari Brown, senior research associate with the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Matthew Desmond, author of “Poverty, By America"
  • Eddee Daniels, photographer and author
  • Michael Cotey, festival producer for World Premiere Wisconsin
Lake Effect