Monday 5/15/23: public defenders pay, 'Poverty, By America', natural area stewardship, World Premiere Wisconsin

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how low pay for public defenders and district attorneys is leading to a backlog of court cases in Wisconsin. We speak with sociologist Matthew Desmond about his book "Poverty, By America" and how he thinks poverty can be abolished in the U.S. Then, a nature photographer and author talks about the balancing act of enjoying our natural areas while protecting them. Plus, we learn about World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide theater festival that aims to build relationships.

