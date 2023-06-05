Monday 6/5/23: DACA timeline, Capitol Notes, city biking, dog-friendly hikes

Today on Lake Effect , we look at the history of the DACA program and the ongoing legal battles surrounding it. Capitol Notes digs into the partisan discord over the state's capital budget and looks into what's next for the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance. We learn about the longstanding challenges that are preventing cities like Milwaukee from becoming more bike friendly. Plus, look at some of the best parks and trails you can take your dog along with you on a summer hike.

