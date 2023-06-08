Thursday 6/8/23: diagnosing ALS, 'Wisconsin Pride', Three Bridges Park celebration, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear one Milwaukeean’s experience living with ALS, and learn about an effort to help diagnose it more quickly. We tell you about the new documentary, “Wisconsin Pride,” which dives into our state’s LGBTQ+ history. We look at the transformation that took place at Three Bridges Park over the past ten years. Plus, Bubbler Talk is back with a story about a Milwaukee sign maker and the mystery behind one of his signs.

