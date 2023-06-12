Monday 6/12/23: Everywhere Is Queer, lgbt milWALKee app, summer dining, 'Come Kingdom'
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about Everywhere Is Queer, a world-wide map showing where you can find queer-owned businesses. Then, we learn about an app that highlights Milwaukee’s LGBTQ history through walking tours. We look at some of the best summer dining options Milwaukee has to offer. Plus, talk to a Milwaukee-native about his new book of poetry, "Come Kingdom."
Guests:
- Charlie Sprinkman, founder and CEO of Everywhere Is Queer
- Dr. Brice Smith, creator and project director of the app lgbt milWALKee
- Ann Christenson, dining editor for Milwaukee Magazine
- Derrick Harriell, associate professor english and director of the African American Studies Program at the University of Mississippi