Lake Effect

Monday 6/19/23: Juneteenth, Capitol Notes, local boxer, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published June 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share the history of Juneteenth and look at how Milwaukee celebrates. Capitol Notes digs into the politics behind calls to reappoint the state’s top election official and looks at the most recent developments with shared revenue. We speak with a local boxer and hear some new local Music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Dr. Robert Baker, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Jerome Lambert, professional boxer from Racine
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
