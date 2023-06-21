Wednesday 6/21/23: Juneteenth celebration, Walker's Pint, Wandering Wisconsin, QWERTYFEST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from people celebrating at Monday’s Juneteenth festival here in Milwaukee. We visit Walker’s Pint, the only lesbian bar in Wisconsin to explore why there are so few lesbian bars in the country. We'll share a trip recommendation all about cheese in this month's Wandering Wisconsin. We tell you about a celebration of the keyboard happening in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum.

