Thursday 6/29/23: Millennial's health, sitting side effects, 'Slaying the Dragon', Fleet Farm vs. Farm & Fleet, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that found Millennials are experiencing chronic health conditions at a significant rate. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. Then, learn about the history of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin. We learn the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the Milwaukee harbors' fog horn.

