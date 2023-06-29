Thursday 6/29/23: Millennial's health, sitting side effects, 'Slaying the Dragon', Fleet Farm vs. Farm & Fleet, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that found Millennials are experiencing chronic health conditions at a significant rate. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. Then, learn about the history of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin. We learn the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the Milwaukee harbors' fog horn.
Guests:
- Patty Starr, President & CEO of the Health Action Council; Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
- Ann Swartz, professor in the department of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee
- Ben Riggs, Dungeons & Dragons historian and the author of "Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons & Dragons"
- Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine