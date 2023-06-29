© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 6/29/23: Millennial's health, sitting side effects, 'Slaying the Dragon', Fleet Farm vs. Farm & Fleet, Bubbler Talk

Published June 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that found Millennials are experiencing chronic health conditions at a significant rate. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. Then, learn about the history of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin. We learn the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the Milwaukee harbors' fog horn.

Guests:

  • Patty Starr, President & CEO of the Health Action Council; Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
  • Ann Swartz, professor in the department of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee
  • Ben Riggs, Dungeons & Dragons historian and the author of "Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons & Dragons"
  • Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine

Lake Effect