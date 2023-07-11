© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 7/11/23 Mental Health Special: suicide misconceptions, suicide of a loved one, mental health care artifacts

Published July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we focus on mental health. A psychologist joins us to debunk some common myths about suicide. A Milwaukee creative shares her experience after losing her mother to suicide. We hear from the wife of a former investigative reporter who died by suicide. Plus, we examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities.

Guests:

  • Dr. David Capriano, psychologist & co-chair of the suicide prevention council at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Marina Murphy, freelance creative
  • Deb Sherwood
  • Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
