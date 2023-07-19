Wednesday 7/19/23: FAFSA requirement, Wi Gayz, Vel Phillips statue, Negro League
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a new FAFSA requirement at Milwaukee Public Schools that’s encouraging more kids to go to college. Then, we learn about new housing opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth who are experiencing homelessness or aging out of the social welfare system. We tell you about a new statue memorializing Vel Phillips at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Plus, learn about efforts to recognize and memorialize players from the Negro Baseball League.
Guests:
- Ericca Pollack, MPS College Access Coordinator; John Hill, director of College and Career Readiness at MPS
- Brad Schlaikowski, executive director of Courage MKE; Constance Crockett, residence care worker at Courage MKE
- Michael Phillips, son of the late political leader, Vel Phillips
- Dennis &Patrice Biddle, Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players Foundation