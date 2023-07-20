Thursday 7/20/23: Hispanic Well-Being Index, Latino Conservation Week, 'Kodachrome Milwaukee', Mile of Music, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how a local organization is working to make Milwaukee a place where Hispanic and Latine people can thrive. We also learn about Latino Conservation Week. Then, we tell you about a new book called Kodachrome Milwaukee filled with images of Milwaukee taken throughout the mid-1900s. We tell you about a four day music festival in Appleton called the Mile of Music. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the many colors of Lake Michigan.
Guests:
- Nancy Hernandez, president of the Hispanic Collaborative
- Cristina Carvajal, founder & executive director of Wisconsin EcoLatinos
- Adam Levin, local historian & author of the book Kodachrome Milwaukee
- Kim Willem, events, promotion &social media manager for the Mile of Music; Anne Sayers, tourism secretary for Travel Wisconsin