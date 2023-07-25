Tuesday 7/25/23: Transgender women in media, reading legislation, Diversity in Conservation intern, Fondy Farm Feast, Bubble tea
Today on Lake Effect, we continue our conversation with a group of Black transgender women about safety and how they are portrayed in the media. Then, we hear from parents of children with dyslexia about a bill passed last week that changes reading instruction. We meet a Diversity in Conservation intern. We learn about the Fondy Farm Feast which features local chefs and produce grown by local farmers. Plus, we learn about the origins and growing popularity of Bubble Tea.
Guests:
- Vogue McKinney, Demi Jo Carr, Sevyn Lockett & Elle Halo
- Kari Baumann, Katie Kasubaski & Misty Powers, mothers of children with dyslexia & leaders of the group Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin
- Jaeden Carasquillo, intern with the Diversity in Conservation program
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center