Tuesday 8/01/23: Volunteer Ombudsman, ageism, 5 Things To Do, Odyssea Sangria
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about what it means to be a volunteer Ombudsman in Wisconsin. We examine the impact of ageism and how to reshape our own perceptions of aging. The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service shares five things to do in the city during August, plus we'll head to Sun Prairie to learn about Odyssea Sangria - a company founded by Milwaukee mixologists.
Guests:
- Sheryl Meyer, Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care volunteer ombudsman coordinator; Todd Elmer, volunteer Ombudsman
- Jen Kahn-Pettigrew, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee in the Office of Applied Gerontology, AARP Disrupt Aging classroom facilitator
- Chensie Wardell, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service news reporter
- Daniel Beres, co-owner of Odyssea Sangria