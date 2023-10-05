Thursday, 10/05/23: Green job workers, WUWM’s first General Manager, solar eclipse book, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the next generation of Wisconsin workers are being trained for green jobs. Then, we remember the first General Manager of WUWM, Ru Hill who passed away recently. We also hear from an author who wrote about his experience seeing a total solar eclipse with his son. Bubbler Talk looks into what happened to the animatronic bear orchestra at the former Grand Avenue Mall. Plus, we bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee.



Lindsay Blumer, President and CEO of the workforce intermediary Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership

Ru Hill, WUWM’s first General Manager

Chesnie Wardell, staff reporter with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

Andy Rash, children’s book author of ECLIPSE

Bubbler Talk (series)

Sounds Like Milwaukee (series)