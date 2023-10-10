© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday, 10/10/23: Flight for Life, 30th Street Corridor, Summer Stock film, Family Recipes

Published October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we get an inside look at Flight for Life and learn how their operation ensures they’re always on standby to save a life. Then, we explore the vision for restoring The Corridor, one of Milwaukee’s industrial hotspots. We also learn about the making of the 1950 film “Summer Stock” - Judy Garland’s last movie musical with MGM. Plus, our Family Recipes series looks at how to make chicken steamed in sake.

Guests:

  • Scott Rinzel, market development manager for Flight for Life
  • Rich Rovito, contributing writer for Milwaukee Magazine
  • David Fantle, co-author of C’mon, Get Happy: The Making of “Summer Stock”
  • Hirkoko Kawai, shares her family recipe of chicken steamed in sake; Lucien Jung, Lake Effect contributor
