Tuesday, 10/10/23: Flight for Life, 30th Street Corridor, Summer Stock film, Family Recipes
Today on Lake Effect, we get an inside look at Flight for Life and learn how their operation ensures they’re always on standby to save a life. Then, we explore the vision for restoring The Corridor, one of Milwaukee’s industrial hotspots. We also learn about the making of the 1950 film “Summer Stock” - Judy Garland’s last movie musical with MGM. Plus, our Family Recipes series looks at how to make chicken steamed in sake.
Guests:
- Scott Rinzel, market development manager for Flight for Life
- Rich Rovito, contributing writer for Milwaukee Magazine
- David Fantle, co-author of C’mon, Get Happy: The Making of “Summer Stock”
- Hirkoko Kawai, shares her family recipe of chicken steamed in sake; Lucien Jung, Lake Effect contributor