Wednesday, 10/18/23: History of school choice, Manfred Olson Planetarium, scenic fall drives, Wandering Wisconsin

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history of school choice and how the line between public and private education has blurred over time. Then, we learn about the history of the UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium and how its projector works. We also tell you about some of the best drives in the state to take in the changing leaves. Plus, we help you plan a trip to Door County where haunted trolley tours are happening for the Halloween-season.

Guests:

