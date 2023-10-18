Wednesday, 10/18/23: History of school choice, Manfred Olson Planetarium, scenic fall drives, Wandering Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history of school choice and how the line between public and private education has blurred over time. Then, we learn about the history of the UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium and how its projector works. We also tell you about some of the best drives in the state to take in the changing leaves. Plus, we help you plan a trip to Door County where haunted trolley tours are happening for the Halloween-season.
Guests:
- Cara Fitzpatrick, author of “The Death of Public School"
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Kevin Revolinski, freelance writer
- AJ Frank, owner and operator of Door County Trolley Tours; Anne Sayers, secretary of the Department of Tourism