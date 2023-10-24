Tuesday, 10/24/23: Wolf management, “The Harvest,” concussion simulator, Cream City bricks

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Department of Natural Resources is balancing tribal traditions with science in its wolf management. Then, we hear from a Milwaukee judge who was part of the first generation of kids desegregating a southern school district. We also learn how an augmented reality training tool can help people identify and treat concussions. Plus, we explore how Milwaukee became known as the Cream City and efforts to preserve the city's cream-colored brick buildings.

