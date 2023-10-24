Tuesday, 10/24/23: Wolf management, “The Harvest,” concussion simulator, Cream City bricks
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Department of Natural Resources is balancing tribal traditions with science in its wolf management. Then, we hear from a Milwaukee judge who was part of the first generation of kids desegregating a southern school district. We also learn how an augmented reality training tool can help people identify and treat concussions. Plus, we explore how Milwaukee became known as the Cream City and efforts to preserve the city's cream-colored brick buildings.
Guests:
- Jonathan Gilbert, Biological Services Director for the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
- Judge Pam Pepper, a U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and one of the subjects of the PBS documentary, “The Harvest”
- Dr. Cindy Fenske, Executive Director of the Center for Simulation and Innovation and a professor of nursing at Concordia University
- Andrew Stern, Senior Planner of Historic Preservation for the City of Milwaukee