Tuesday, 11/07/23: Rights of nature, suicide prevention, MKE Roots Project, zombie trees

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about an Indigenous-led movement to protect the environment that was recently adopted in Milwaukee County. Then, we share local efforts to spread awareness about the factors that can lead to suicide, as well as how to prevent it. We also tell you about a new way young people are being taught about Milwaukee’s history. We hear from Bad River Ojibwe elders sharing a part of their tribe’s history. Plus, we learn about zombie trees.

