Monday, 11/13/23: Wauwatosa School District considers major cuts, cheese-tasting job, female master cheesemaker, 5 Things To Do
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the impact budget deficits are having on the Wauwatosa School District. Then, we tell you about a job listing that went viral over the summer that lets you eat cheese for a living. We also learn about the craft of cheesemaking from one of Wisconsin’s female master cheesemakers. Plus, we share a few festive events happening this holiday season.
Guests:
- Demond Means, superintendent of the Wauwatosa School District
- Brandon Prochaska, sensory coordinator at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth Wisconsin
- Chesnie Wardell, staff reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service