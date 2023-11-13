© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday, 11/13/23: Wauwatosa School District considers major cuts, cheese-tasting job, female master cheesemaker, 5 Things To Do

Published November 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the impact budget deficits are having on the Wauwatosa School District. Then, we tell you about a job listing that went viral over the summer that lets you eat cheese for a living. We also learn about the craft of cheesemaking from one of Wisconsin’s female master cheesemakers. Plus, we share a few festive events happening this holiday season.

Guests:

  • Demond Means, superintendent of the Wauwatosa School District 
  • Brandon Prochaska, sensory coordinator at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research 
  • Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth Wisconsin
  • Chesnie Wardell, staff reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
