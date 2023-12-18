© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 12/18/23: Wisconsin politics 2023 recap, books to gift, holiday bars and winter skiing

Published December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on the big political stories from the year and what’s ahead in the 2024 election year. Then booksellers from Boswell Book Company join us for our annual Books to Gift conversation. We check out some of the best, holiday bars in Milwaukee - and explore their menus of hot and cold drinks. Plus, we help you plan a winter ski trip in Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect