Monday 12/18/23: Wisconsin politics 2023 recap, books to gift, holiday bars and winter skiing
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on the big political stories from the year and what’s ahead in the 2024 election year. Then booksellers from Boswell Book Company join us for our annual Books to Gift conversation. We check out some of the best, holiday bars in Milwaukee - and explore their menus of hot and cold drinks. Plus, we help you plan a winter ski trip in Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Jason Kennedy, book buyer Boswell Books
- Jen Steele, book buyer Boswell Books
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Amanda Weibel, communications manager for Travel Wisconsin
- Greg Fisher, general manager of Granite Peak Ski Area