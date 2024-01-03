Wednesday 1/3/24 Best-Of 2023: labor leader Jesus Salas, Cream City brick, history of pull tabs, Barbie's Wisconsin origins

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of history segments from 2023 including a conversation with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the roots and legacy of the farmworkers movement. We explore how Milwaukee became known as the Cream City and efforts to preserve the city's cream-colored brick buildings. We look at the popularity and legality of pull tabs. We learn about Barbie's Wisconsin origin story. Plus, explore how to research historic properties and neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

