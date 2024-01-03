Wednesday 1/3/24 Best-Of 2023: labor leader Jesus Salas, Cream City brick, history of pull tabs, Barbie's Wisconsin origins
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of history segments from 2023 including a conversation with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the roots and legacy of the farmworkers movement. We explore how Milwaukee became known as the Cream City and efforts to preserve the city's cream-colored brick buildings. We look at the popularity and legality of pull tabs. We learn about Barbie's Wisconsin origin story. Plus, explore how to research historic properties and neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Jesus Salas, labor leader& author of “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement”
- Andrew Stern, senior planner of historic preservation for the City of Milwaukee
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer based in Milwaukee
- Abbie Norderhaug, director of acquisitions and state archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society