Thursday 1/4/24 Best-Of 2023: House of History, mental health care artifacts, Black Cross Nurses, Angel on Snowshoes

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the history interviews we did this year, including one about the House of History, a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. We examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities. We learn about the Black Cross Nurses and the work that they have done. Plus, we tell you about Dr. Kate Newcomb, also known as the Angel on Snowshoes.

