Thursday 1/4/24 Best-Of 2023: House of History, mental health care artifacts, Black Cross Nurses, Angel on Snowshoes
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the history interviews we did this year, including one about the House of History, a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. We examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities. We learn about the Black Cross Nurses and the work that they have done. Plus, we tell you about Dr. Kate Newcomb, also known as the Angel on Snowshoes.
Guests:
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- Clayborn & Jamila Benson, Wisconsin Black Historical Society; Vanessa Johnson, registered nurse and doula at A Miracle Happened
- Lori Berryman, president of the board at the Dr. Kate Museum; Marsha Doud, curator at the Dr. Kate Museum