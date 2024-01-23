Tuesday 1/23/24: State legislature voting maps, a tile factory's hidden history, new music from Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new legislative voting maps submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Then, learn about a book that uncovers the history of a little-known tile factory in South Milwaukee, and hear stories from the last solar eclipse in August 2017. Plus, the latest episode of our Live at Lake Effect music series features Milwaukee’s own Willy Porter.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at the Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Ben Tyjeski, co-author of Carl Bergmans and the Continental Faience & Tile Company local tile maker and art teacher for Milwaukee Public Schools
- Andy Rash, author of ECLIPSE
- Willy Porter, local contemporary rock musician and singer-songwriter