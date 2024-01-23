© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/23/24: State legislature voting maps, a tile factory's hidden history, new music from Live at Lake Effect

Published January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new legislative voting maps submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Then, learn about a book that uncovers the history of a little-known tile factory in South Milwaukee, and hear stories from the last solar eclipse in August 2017. Plus, the latest episode of our Live at Lake Effect music series features Milwaukee’s own Willy Porter.

Guests:

Lake Effect