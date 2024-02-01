Thursday 2/1/24: Black History Month Kickoff
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Black Cross Nurses. We look at an app that can help boost your Black history knowledge. We tell you about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi. Plus, learn about the Bronzeville Histories Project.
Guests:
- Clayborn & Jamila Benson, Wisconsin Black Historical Society; Vanessa Johnson, registered nurse & doula
- Deborah Blanks & Geraud, creaters of Blackistory app
- Yoruba Richen & Brad Lichtenstein, co-directors & co-producers of American Reckoning
- Kitonga Alexander, lead researcher for Milwaukee Bronzeville Histories project