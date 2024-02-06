© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/6/24: redistricting in Wisconsin, what's on your ballot, "Patterns of Meaning"

Published February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you the latest update on the fight over redistricting in Wisconsin. Then, we go over what will be on your primary ballot for February 20th, and visit the Grohmann Museum to learn about its latest exhibit, “Patterns of Meaning.” Plus, we learn about the history of Lake Ivanhoe and close with a discussion with the author of "Gust," a Lake Michigan wind turbine who wants to help.

Guests:

Lake Effect