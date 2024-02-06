Tuesday 2/6/24: redistricting in Wisconsin, what's on your ballot, "Patterns of Meaning"
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you the latest update on the fight over redistricting in Wisconsin. Then, we go over what will be on your primary ballot for February 20th, and visit the Grohmann Museum to learn about its latest exhibit, “Patterns of Meaning.” Plus, we learn about the history of Lake Ivanhoe and close with a discussion with the author of "Gust," a Lake Michigan wind turbine who wants to help.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Corey Bonnet, oil painter, preservationist, and the creator of the exhibit “Patterns of Meaning: The Art of Industry"
- Peter Baker, Lake Ivanhoe resident
- Katie Meyer, author of “Gust”