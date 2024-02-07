© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/7/24: local election rules, college graduation gaps, renewable energy, Unity Awards

Published February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explain how candidates in Milwaukee can run for more than one office in a local election. Then, we learn about an effort at UWM to help students overcome challenges and close graduation gaps, and learn about last year’s developments in solar power and look at the renewables forecast for this year. Plus, we speak with Cheryl Blue, who was honored with a Unity Award for her efforts to revitalize the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.

Guests:

Lake Effect