Wednesday 2/7/24: local election rules, college graduation gaps, renewable energy, Unity Awards
Today on Lake Effect, we explain how candidates in Milwaukee can run for more than one office in a local election. Then, we learn about an effort at UWM to help students overcome challenges and close graduation gaps, and learn about last year’s developments in solar power and look at the renewables forecast for this year. Plus, we speak with Cheryl Blue, who was honored with a Unity Award for her efforts to revitalize the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.
Guests:
- Bryna Godar, staff attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Phyllis King, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Milwaukee
- Sam Dunaiski, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin
- Cheryl Blue, executive director of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor