Lake Effect

Monday 2/26/24: Impact of college DEI cuts, Capitol Notes, rare disease awareness, victory gardens

Published February 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how students at UW-Milwaukee are being impacted by the cuts to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts. Then, Capitol Notes explains the Trump leadership PAC’s campaign finance scheme. We visit Component Brewing to learn about their limited edition beer, Zebra Hop, which aims to raise awareness about rare diseases. Plus, we’ll learn how the Victory Garden Initiative is combating food insecurity by offering low-cost garden beds.

