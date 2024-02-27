Tuesday 2/27/24: Petition against current abortion law, AI, Unity Awards, Underground Railroad

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get the Wisconsin Supreme Court to recognize the right to an abortion as part of the state constitution. Then, we explore the impact of generative AI, and the ways we’ve already incorporated AI into our lives. We speak with Felice Green who was honored with a Unity Award for her work to revitalize Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood. Plus, in Wandering Wisconsin, we’ll help you plan a trip to a former stagecage inn that was part of the Underground Railroad.

