Tuesday 2/27/24: Petition against current abortion law, AI, Unity Awards, Underground Railroad
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get the Wisconsin Supreme Court to recognize the right to an abortion as part of the state constitution. Then, we explore the impact of generative AI, and the ways we’ve already incorporated AI into our lives. We speak with Felice Green who was honored with a Unity Award for her work to revitalize Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood. Plus, in Wandering Wisconsin, we’ll help you plan a trip to a former stagecage inn that was part of the Underground Railroad.
Guests:
- Howard Schweber, law professor at UW-Madison
- Anat Baron, CEO of Stashwell
- Felice Green, director of programming for the Milwaukee Water Commons
- Amanda Weibel communications officer with Travel Wisconsin
- Keighton Klos, executive director at the Milton House