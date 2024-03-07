Thursday 3/7/24: What a comptroller does, "Thin Ice", United Community Center
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Milwaukee's outgoing comptroller to ask what a comptroller does and what is important to consider when voting for the position on April 2. Then, we introduce a new short series "Thin Ice," which examines how warmer winters are affecting our agriculture, economy, health, and way of life. Plus, a conversation about the United Community Center's legacy on Milwaukee's South Side.
Guests:
- Aycha Sawa, Milwaukee's City Comptroller
- Laura Gutiérrez, CEO of the United Community Center