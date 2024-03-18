Tuesday 3/19/24: Ballot measure explainer, music teaching fellowship, best restaurants, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we look at two statewide ballot measures for the spring election and break down what they mean. Then, we hear from two musicians who are the first to participate in The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry. Plus, Milwaukee Magazine is out with a new list of some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants, including Birch. We close with the latest Live at Lake Effect, featuring "The Lemon Twigs."
Guests:
- Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse
- Mikhail Johnson, fellow at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry
- Mauricio Franco, fellow at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry
- Ann Christenson, dining editor at Milwaukee Magazine
- The Lemon Twigs