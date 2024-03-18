© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 3/19/24: Ballot measure explainer, music teaching fellowship, best restaurants, Live at Lake Effect

Published March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at two statewide ballot measures for the spring election and break down what they mean. Then, we hear from two musicians who are the first to participate in The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry. Plus, Milwaukee Magazine is out with a new list of some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants, including Birch. We close with the latest Live at Lake Effect, featuring "The Lemon Twigs."

Guests:

Lake Effect