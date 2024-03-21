Thursday 3/21/24: Solar eclipse, Utama, Milwaukee's youth poet laureate
Today on Lake Effect, we share what you need to know about the upcoming solar eclipse and how you can plan to see it. Then we speak with the director of “Utama,” which explores the impact of climate change for a couple in the Bolivian highlands. Plus, we speak with Milwaukee’s first-ever youth poet laureate.
Guests:
- Michelle Thaller, astrophysicist and the assistant director for science communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Alejandro Loayza Grisi, director of the film “Utama”
- David Barash, cantor of Congregation Emanuel Bne Jeshurun
- Emily Igwike, Milwaukee’s first youth poet laureate