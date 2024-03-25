Monday 3/25/24: Capitol Notes, local environmental policy, millennials and healthcare, Food Journeys
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what can be done with environmental policy on a local level and how it’s influenced by state and federal regulations. We explore how Millennials are impacting the healthcare system. We close by learning about “Food Journeys,” a research project turned art exhibit that explores how Milwaukeeans relate to the food system.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Erick Shambarger, director of the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office
- Patty Starr, president and CEO of the Health Action Council
- Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
- Jessica Thompson, story cart fellow and graduate student studying sustainable peacebuilding at UW-Milwaukee
- Katie Avila Loughmiller, co-founder and creative director at Latinas Unidas en las Artes
- Adam White Ossers, Milwaukee-based multimedia artist