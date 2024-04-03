Wednesday 4/3/24: Yesterday's election results, Home Rule, Wisconsin Journalist of the Year

Today on Lake Effect, we recap yesterday's election results. Then, we look at Act 12 and the idea of ‘home rule’ enshrined in Wisconsin’s constitution. We hear from a Brookfield senior named this year’s Wisconsin Journalist of the Year. Plus, we learn about a first-of-its-kind Universal Park being built here in Milwaukee, and close with a conversation with the founder of Ko-Thi Dance Company, a 55-year-old organization dedicated to performing and teaching dance and music created by Africans and the African diaspora.

