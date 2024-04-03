© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 4/3/24: Yesterday's election results, Home Rule, Wisconsin Journalist of the Year

Published April 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we recap yesterday's election results. Then, we look at Act 12 and the idea of ‘home rule’ enshrined in Wisconsin’s constitution. We hear from a Brookfield senior named this year’s Wisconsin Journalist of the Year. Plus, we learn about a first-of-its-kind Universal Park being built here in Milwaukee, and close with a conversation with the founder of Ko-Thi Dance Company, a 55-year-old organization dedicated to performing and teaching dance and music created by Africans and the African diaspora.

Guests:

