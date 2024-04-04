Thursday 4/4/24: Men of color summit, HBCUs, SapSap Ubon
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a summit for men of color happening this weekend and what organizers hope to accomplish. NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe talks about her new book of essays written by HBCU alumni, including herself. Plus, the owner of the Lao barbeque restaurant, SapSap talks about his decision to move away from a brick and mortar and what’s next for his business.
Guests:
- Ibrahim Abubakar, organizer of Men of Color Summit
- Elliot Nardi, organizer of Men of Color Summit
- Driss Amara, organizer of Men of Color Summit
- Ayesha Rascoe, host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday and editor of "HBCU Made"
- Alex Hanesakda is the chef and founder of SapSap
- Trish O’Kane, author of “Birding to Change the World”