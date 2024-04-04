Thursday 4/4/24: Men of color summit, HBCUs, SapSap Ubon

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a summit for men of color happening this weekend and what organizers hope to accomplish. NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe talks about her new book of essays written by HBCU alumni, including herself. Plus, the owner of the Lao barbeque restaurant, SapSap talks about his decision to move away from a brick and mortar and what’s next for his business.

Guests:

