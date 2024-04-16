Tuesday 4/16/24: Mayor Johnson reflects, AAPI history, Lady Like, Dynamic Range

Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson reflects on his first term in office and what he hopes to accomplish in his second term. Then, we explore the impact of new legislation that requires Asian American and Hmong American history to be taught in Wisconsin schools. Plus, we speak with a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen at the center of the documentary “Lady Like” about her life. We close with a conversation with Bill Tennessan, whose photographs are on display at the Haggerty Museum of Art.

Guests:

