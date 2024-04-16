Tuesday 4/16/24: Mayor Johnson reflects, AAPI history, Lady Like, Dynamic Range
Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson reflects on his first term in office and what he hopes to accomplish in his second term. Then, we explore the impact of new legislation that requires Asian American and Hmong American history to be taught in Wisconsin schools. Plus, we speak with a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen at the center of the documentary “Lady Like” about her life. We close with a conversation with Bill Tennessan, whose photographs are on display at the Haggerty Museum of Art.
Guests:
- Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee
- E Her Vang, member of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin
- Lorna Young, member of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin
- Lady Camden, drag queen and focus of the documentary “Lady Like”
- Bill Tennessen, photographer
- Lynne Shumow, curator for academic engagement at the Haggerty Museum of Art