Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/17/24: State government balance of power, Decoupling, rare paintings, motorcycle racing

Published April 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a lawsuit that could reshape the balance of power between the governor and the state legislature. We speak with the director of "Decoupling," a documentary about immigrants from China maintaining their familial connections back home. We go behind the scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum and learn about a rare painting. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin’s motorcycle racing scene and why a film about it took 17 years to complete.

Guests:

  • Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General
  • Yinan Wang, director of “Decoupling
  • Dawn Cher Tomae, anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
  • Wendy Schneider, screenwriter, producer, and director of the documentary “Angels of Dirt"
