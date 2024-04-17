Wednesday 4/17/24: State government balance of power, Decoupling, rare paintings, motorcycle racing
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a lawsuit that could reshape the balance of power between the governor and the state legislature. We speak with the director of "Decoupling," a documentary about immigrants from China maintaining their familial connections back home. We go behind the scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum and learn about a rare painting. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin’s motorcycle racing scene and why a film about it took 17 years to complete.
Guests:
- Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General
- Yinan Wang, director of “Decoupling”
- Dawn Cher Tomae, anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Wendy Schneider, screenwriter, producer, and director of the documentary “Angels of Dirt"