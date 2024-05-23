Thursday 5/23/24: Heal the Hood, 'Swing State of the Union,' Midwest Sad, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the founder of Heal the Hood ahead of its 12th Annual Block Party. Then our politics podcast Swing State of the Union explores voting rights issues. The owner of a new bakery in downtown Milwaukee shares her goals to build a healthy work culture in the service industry. Plus the latest Bubbler Talk explores the history of Bay View’s lone high-rise building.
Guests:
- Ajamou Butler, Heal the Hood founder
- Swing State of the Union (podcast series)
- Sam Sandrin, owner of Midwest Sad
- Bubbler Talk (series)
- Ron Winkler, Bay View Historical Society member & historian landmark chair.