Wednesday 05/22/24: The Bridge Project, politics & environment, Group Chat, Wisconsin dairy
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about The Bridge Project, Milwaukee’s first unconditional cash program for eligible pregnant people. Then, our new series Politics through the Prism of the Environment explores why environmental issues are so important to some voters. We look at what life is like for two Muslim artists in Milwaukee in a series called Group Chat. Plus, we explore the roots of Wisconsin’s dairy industry and what it means to be a modern day dairy farmer.
Guests:
- Gina Stilp, executive director of The Zilber Family Foundation
- Fiethong Thao, restoration ecologist at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center; Xia Lowery, UW-Milwaukee grad
- Liala Amin, artist & therapeutic arts facilitator; Amal Azzam, artist & co-founder of Fanana Banana
- Chris Drosner, executive editor at Milwaukee Magazine