© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 5/30/24: Gerrymandering impact, Asian identity, Zoology at Milwaukee Public Museum, Bubbler Talk

Published May 30, 2024 at 9:33 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of gerrymandering on polarization. Three Milwaukeeans, including WUWM’s Lina Tran explore Asian identity. We go behind the scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum and learn about their collection of birds. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into why there are sunken gardens in some Milwaukee medians.

Guests:

  • David Daley, author of “Ratf****d: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy”
  • Julia Colby, zoology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
  • Adam Carr & Kayla Kuo
  • Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls
Lake Effect