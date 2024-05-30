Thursday 5/30/24: Gerrymandering impact, Asian identity, Zoology at Milwaukee Public Museum, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of gerrymandering on polarization. Three Milwaukeeans, including WUWM’s Lina Tran explore Asian identity. We go behind the scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum and learn about their collection of birds. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks into why there are sunken gardens in some Milwaukee medians.
Guests:
- David Daley, author of “Ratf****d: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy”
- Julia Colby, zoology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Adam Carr & Kayla Kuo
- Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls