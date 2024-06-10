© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Delta 8 products, Birth to 3 Program, Milwaukee Artist in Residence, 'Gust'

Published June 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Delta 8 and the potential risks and benefits of the unregulated products. We learn about Milwaukee County's Birth to 3 Program and how it can support a child's early development. We meet Milwaukee's first Artist is Residence. Plus, tell you about a book for young readers that’s all about a wind turbine in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • John Diedrich, investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Samantha Cortez, Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program Coordinator; Crystal Vang, Milwaukee County Birth to 3 liaison
  • Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee’s first Public Artist in Residence
  • Katie Meyer, author of “Gust”
Lake Effect