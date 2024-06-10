Monday on Lake Effect: Delta 8 products, Birth to 3 Program, Milwaukee Artist in Residence, 'Gust'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Delta 8 and the potential risks and benefits of the unregulated products. We learn about Milwaukee County's Birth to 3 Program and how it can support a child's early development. We meet Milwaukee's first Artist is Residence. Plus, tell you about a book for young readers that’s all about a wind turbine in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- John Diedrich, investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Samantha Cortez, Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program Coordinator; Crystal Vang, Milwaukee County Birth to 3 liaison
- Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee’s first Public Artist in Residence
- Katie Meyer, author of “Gust”