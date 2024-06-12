© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 6/12/24: Chrystul Kizer case, Line 5 relocation, Les Petites Bon-Bons

Published June 12, 2024 at 9:39 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine survivorhood and the case against Chrystul Kizer, who killed a man who was allegedly trafficking her when she was a teen. Then, we hear reactions to the proposed relocation of the Line 5 Pipeline. We explore the history of Les Petites Bon-Bons, a group of radical, gay activists from Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you about the Aquatics Ambassadors.

Guests:

  • Santera Matthews, co-founding member of the Chrystul Kizer defense committee
  • Devon Young Cupery, Milwaukee-native and filmmaker
  • Michail Takach, historian and chair of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
  • Rebecca Stoner, executive director of Milwaukee Parks Foundation; Rae Johnson & Elijah Moore, Aquatics Ambassadors
