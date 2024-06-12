Wednesday 6/12/24: Chrystul Kizer case, Line 5 relocation, Les Petites Bon-Bons

Today on Lake Effect, we examine survivorhood and the case against Chrystul Kizer, who killed a man who was allegedly trafficking her when she was a teen. Then, we hear reactions to the proposed relocation of the Line 5 Pipeline. We explore the history of Les Petites Bon-Bons, a group of radical, gay activists from Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you about the Aquatics Ambassadors.

Guests:

