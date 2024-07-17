Wednesday 7/17/24: Ohio police kill Milwaukee man, Convention Fest, local business RNC update

Today we bring you Lake Effect from inside Panther Arena in Downtown Milwaukee. We break down what we know about yesterday’s deadly police shooting near the RNC. We hear from visitors and vendors who are at Convention Fest at the RNC. We hear how businesses in and around the security perimeter are doing. Plus, we learn how waste water management during the RNC could help prevent the spread of illness, and how artists are using the storefront windows near the RNC for art with messages about climate change.

