Wednesday 7/24/24: new legislative maps impact, Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, canoe camping
Today on Lake Effect, we look ahead to the first election in Wisconsin with new legislative district maps in place. We tell you about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and what rights it guarantees for pregnant people in the workplace. Plus, we explore a different way to take a camping trip down the Wisconsin River.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center
- Charlotte Burrows, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- Damian Buchman, executive director of the Ability Center
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Ryan Schmudlach, owner of the Wisconsin Canoe Company