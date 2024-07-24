© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 7/24/24: new legislative maps impact, Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, canoe camping

Published July 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look ahead to the first election in Wisconsin with new legislative district maps in place. We tell you about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and what rights it guarantees for pregnant people in the workplace. Plus, we explore a different way to take a camping trip down the Wisconsin River.

Guests:

