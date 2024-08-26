© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 8/26/24: School desegregation, Milwaukee Road, real-life Mrs. Maisels

Published August 26, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a Wisconsin judge who attended one of the first desegregated schools in the country. We tell you about Milwaukee Road and how the company encouraged tourism to National Parks out west. Plus, we explore the history of the real-life Mrs. Maisels: female, Jewish comedians who paved the way for women in comedy, despite many obstacles.

Guests:

  • Judge Pam Pepper, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin
  • Greg Comly, special collections librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library
  • Grace Kessler Overbeke, assistant professor of comedy writing and performance at Columbia College
