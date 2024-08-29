Thursday 8/29/24: Talking about school shootings, identifying burnout, health tips
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how to talk with kids about school shootings. Then, we learn how to identify some of the signs of burnout and how to prevent it. Plus, we explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. We close by dancing with seniors.
Guests:
- Dr. Jenny Walczak, clinical director of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin
- Dr. Dominique Pritchett, therapist, mental wellness consultant and the owner of Beloved Wellness Center
- Ann Swartz, professor in the department of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee