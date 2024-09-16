Monday 9/16/24: King Center, monuments and history, war dogs
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the King Center on Milwaukee’s near north side. Then, we explore a national audit of monuments across the U.S. - which found they tell a skewed version of history. Plus, we learn about a unique World War II-era program that put family pets on the frontlines.
Guests:
- Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse
- Paul Farber, director of Monument Lab
- Kelly Nelson, author of "Brownie the War Dog"