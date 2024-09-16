© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 9/16/24: King Center, monuments and history, war dogs

Published September 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the King Center on Milwaukee’s near north side. Then, we explore a national audit of monuments across the U.S. - which found they tell a skewed version of history. Plus, we learn about a unique World War II-era program that put family pets on the frontlines.

Guests:

  • Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse
  • Paul Farber, director of Monument Lab
  • Kelly Nelson, author of "Brownie the War Dog"
