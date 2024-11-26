Tuesday 11/26/24: Vel Phillips, Blackity Black Holiday Market, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the life and legacy of politician and civil rights activist Vel Phillips. Then, we learn about an upcoming Milwaukee holiday market highlighting Black-owned businesses. Plus, our latest Live at Lake Effect features Blitzen Trapper – who shares one of the stories behind the origin of their band name.
Guests:
- Barbara Miner, writer and photographer
- Tarik Moody, creative director of HYFIN
- Gevonchai Hudnall-Vogel, founder of Ghetto Mantras