Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/26/24: Vel Phillips, Blackity Black Holiday Market, Live at Lake Effect

Published November 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the life and legacy of politician and civil rights activist Vel Phillips. Then, we learn about an upcoming Milwaukee holiday market highlighting Black-owned businesses. Plus, our latest Live at Lake Effect features Blitzen Trapper – who shares one of the stories behind the origin of their band name.

Guests:

  • Barbara Miner, writer and photographer
  • Tarik Moody, creative director of HYFIN
  • Gevonchai Hudnall-Vogel, founder of Ghetto Mantras
