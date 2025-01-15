© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/15/25: Preserving natural farmland, homesteading gone wrong, Angels of Dirt

Published January 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about Tall Pines, a conservation group working to preserve and protect natural farmland. Milwaukee historian John Gurda shares his experience homesteading in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin’s motorcycle racing scene and why a film about it took 17 years to complete.

Guests:

  • Susan Buchanan, former executive director of Tall Pines
  • Kyle Zwieg, farmer
  • John Gurda, writer and historian
  • Wendy Schneider, screenwriter, producer, and director of the documentary “Angels of Dirt
