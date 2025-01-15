Wednesday 1/15/25: Preserving natural farmland, homesteading gone wrong, Angels of Dirt
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about Tall Pines, a conservation group working to preserve and protect natural farmland. Milwaukee historian John Gurda shares his experience homesteading in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin’s motorcycle racing scene and why a film about it took 17 years to complete.
Guests:
- Susan Buchanan, former executive director of Tall Pines
- Kyle Zwieg, farmer
- John Gurda, writer and historian
- Wendy Schneider, screenwriter, producer, and director of the documentary “Angels of Dirt”